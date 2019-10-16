|
Diane Jenny Bertacco Lowell
Diane Jenny Bertacco Lowell, age 61, passed away on October 12, 2019. She was born in Santa Rosa in 1958, daughter of James and Irene Bertacco. She is survived by her husband, Russell Lowell; three children, John (Priscilla) Lowell, Alexandria (Noah) Grey, and Katelin (Anthony Scoggins) Lowell; grandchildren, Grace Grey and Myla Lowell; siblings, Don Bertacco and Cindy (Mark) Sullivan; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a brother, Rick J. Bertacco.
A Santa Rosa native, and a graduate of Montgomery High School, Diane raised her family in her childhood neighborhood of Rincon Valley close to extended family. Diane "ran the streets" of this neighborhood freely as a child with her brothers, sisters, and friends. Years later, her own children, nieces, and nephews ran freely in those same streets.
33 years as a loyal employee of Costco, Diane was respected and admired by generations of co-workers and managerial staff.
Diane's greatest passion was her family. Getting together for birthdays and holidays meant everything to her. Her nieces, nephews and cousins were as loved like her own children. She especially loved spending time with her grandbabies Grace and Myla, spoiling them with toys, clothes and treats. Diane also cared passionately for giving to the needy and local charities, believing that all people deserve love and respect. She will be remembered as a woman who spent her life giving to and taking care of others.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 21, 2019 at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, where a visitation and Rosary service will take place on Sunday, October 20th from 4:00 to 8:00pm.
Donations in Diane's honor can be made to The or Catholic Charities.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 16, 2019