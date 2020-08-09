1/1
Diane Louise (Hinckley) Perry
1943 - 2020
Diane passed away on April 22, 2020, from complications with melanoma cancer at the age of 77. Diane was known by family and friends to be a good listener with a quick wit. Some may have been challenged by her initial "hard shell", but once they broke through Diane was a loving and deeply loyal person, full of graciousness, kindness and dignity.
Diane was born and raised in San Francisco. She attended Lowell High School and graduated in 1961, followed by attendance and graduation from Miss Grace Ball Secretarial College. In the early 1970's, she moved to Petaluma, CA, where she was a Life Member of the Petaluma Valley Hospital Auxiliary and a Life Member of the Petaluma Women's Club.
Diane worked for the State of California, Division of Worker's Compensation, for 22 years. She was hard-working and meticulous in her duties, but she most enjoyed helping clients who struggled with forms when English was their second language. Diane was efficient in her work and did many of the little things that people may not have noticed until she retired.
Diane was an adventurous traveler who loved the anticipation of trips and the fond memories that she created with her good friend, Margaret Hoopingarner. Diane was an avid and competitive bowler, a lover of ballet and the theatre, a devoted 49'ers and Sharks fan, and a lover of dogs. Diane had a lovely singing voice and was a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church Choir in San Francisco then St. John's Episcopal Church Choir in Petaluma.
Diane Louise Perry was the only child of Charles H. and Mabel Watson Hinckley. She was the widow of Edward J. McPartlan. Diane is survived by her daughter, Moira E. O'Neal, her son-in-law, James P. O'Neal and her grandchildren, Catherine C. O'Neal and John J. O'Neal.
Memorial donations preferred to Melanoma Research Foundation at: rb.gy/d66b75



Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
