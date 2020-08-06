Diane Marie (Ramos) Miller

Diane was born in Cloverdale, CA on March 18, 1965 and passed away July 30, 2020 after a courageous 12 year battle with cancer.

A 1983 graduate of Cloverdale High School. Diane worked for a time as a Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighter and also spent nine years working for CDF (now CalFire) as a firefighter.

She married her high school sweetheart, Robert F. Miller, on April 17, 1993 and they resided in Cloverdale. Robert was her sole caregiver for 12 years. Had it not been for his loving care, we would have lost her long ago.

Diane was a brave fighter and fought until the very end. We will miss her so very, very much.

She is survived by her husband Bob of 27 years and her mom, Carolyn Ramos. Diane was preceded in death by her dad, Adam Ramos, and her brother, Brian Ramos. She will be interred next to her dad and brother at Olive Hill Cemetery in Geyservillle.

No service is planned, but a celebration of life will be held at a later date when it's safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name may be made to either the Cloverdale Ambulance, P.O. Box 424, Cloverdale CA 95425 or the Cloverdale Fire Protection District, 451 S. Cloverdale Blvd., Cloverdale CA 95425.



