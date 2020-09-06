1/1
Diane Patricia Aviles
1938 - 2020
Diane Patricia Aviles
September 18, 1938 - September 1, 2020
Beloved wife of the late Encarnacion Aviles; dear mother of Dr. Christopher (Stephanie) Aviles and Cathleen Aviles; sister of the late Timothy (Nettie) Hutton; sister-in-law of Rose Aviles, Pilar Cedeno and Luz Aviles; beloved aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a future date. If desired, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Diane was a social worker at Lakeshore Community Mental Health.



Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
