|
|
Diane Quinn
After a courageous battle with glioblastoma, Diane Quinn passed away in her own home on Saturday, May 11, 2019 with her beloved spouse of 35 years, Kim Grigg by her side.
Diane was born to Robert and Margaret Quinn and grew up in a large and loving family with three sisters and two brothers. In college, she received her mechanical engineering degree from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo. Later, her master's degree in business from Golden Gate University, San Francisco.
In work, she excelled in the sciences at OCLI as an engineer and in 1997 found her niche as a clinical auditor at Medtronic. Diane was a driven professional and from her jobs countless number of friends. When diagnosed with brain cancer last September, she remained dedicated in her work and in her will to fight her illness before she retired in April 2019. She remained a brave, iron-willed woman, even throughout her final moments.
Diane was an incredible person with an enormous passion for all types of sports. She played basketball, volleyball, golf and a pretty good softball pitcher. She loved spending time attending her nieces and nephews sport activities. She also loved traveling and visited a new place each spring with her spouse. She also enjoyed her yard and rose garden. Each week the inside of her home was decorated with new flowers.
Besides her devoted spouse of Kim Grigg, Diane is survived by beloved sister of MaryAnn Krein (Brad), Michael Quinn (Connie), Patti Drossel (Gary), Kathi Dalton (Patrick) and Timothy Quinn (Jacque) as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Deep gratitude goes to Sutter VNA Hospice, particularly Judy Miller, RN and Diane's in-home caregiver Eleona (Dee) Waqanikalou for such attentive and compassionate care of Diane during her final days In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sutter VNA Hospice, 110 Stony Point Rd #200C, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
At Diane's request, no services will be held. A celebration of life will take place later.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 17 to May 19, 2019