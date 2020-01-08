Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Gualala Arts Center
Gualala, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Diane Maxwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Diane Roddy Maxwell


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Diane Roddy Maxwell Notice
Diane Roddy Maxwell
She died in a car accident along with her soulmate, Alan Ricioli, on November 11, 2019, in Gualala CA. She was born on July 5, 1967 in Fort Mead, MA.
She lived in Gualala, CA, and worked for Lisa Kritz Physicial Therapy for five years before retiring and then working for Jrs Home and Auto Center, along with her soulmate. She loved teaching painting and traveling with her soulmate. She was a family person most of all.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving parents Daniel and Alice Roddy. She is survived by loving sons, Jacob Maxwell and Lucas Maxwell. Her cherished granddaughter Izzy Maxwell. Loving brothers Junior Roddy and soulmate Krisie, John Roddy, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A service for Diane and Alan will take place on Saturday, January11, 2020. from 1-4 p.m. at the Gualala Arts Center in Gualala, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Diane's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -