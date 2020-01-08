|
|
Diane Roddy Maxwell
She died in a car accident along with her soulmate, Alan Ricioli, on November 11, 2019, in Gualala CA. She was born on July 5, 1967 in Fort Mead, MA.
She lived in Gualala, CA, and worked for Lisa Kritz Physicial Therapy for five years before retiring and then working for Jrs Home and Auto Center, along with her soulmate. She loved teaching painting and traveling with her soulmate. She was a family person most of all.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving parents Daniel and Alice Roddy. She is survived by loving sons, Jacob Maxwell and Lucas Maxwell. Her cherished granddaughter Izzy Maxwell. Loving brothers Junior Roddy and soulmate Krisie, John Roddy, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
A service for Diane and Alan will take place on Saturday, January11, 2020. from 1-4 p.m. at the Gualala Arts Center in Gualala, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 8, 2020