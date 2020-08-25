Dionne Kathleen Davis

Dionne Davis passed away unexpectedly on August 17, 2020.

Dionne was born in Sonoma on January 18, 1962 to Jean Arellano and Alfred Schroeder. Dionne most recently was working for the State of California in Santa Rosa.

Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her pastimes included playing games and listening to live music. She was a terrific cook. She was the fun-loving matriarch of the family, hosting holidays, birthdays, and other special events for family and friends; always making sure everyone had a good time.

Dionne was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Bob Davis. She was a loving mother to her three children: Justin, Denise, and Derek. A devoted grandmother to Austin, Zean and Arilyn. A cherished sister to David Schroeder of Tybee Island, GA, Mark Schroeder of Eugene, OR, Amie Arellano of Petaluma, and Mikkell LaVeau of Brentwood, CA.

Dionne was an integral part of the Davis family. She was the dedicated caregiver to her near-centenarian father-in-law Ralph Davis of Petaluma and a dear sister-in-law to Ron and Lynn Davis of Pasco, WA, Mike and Cindy Davis of Redding, Laura Davis of Petaluma, Steve Davis of Novato, and Scott and Judy Davis of Junction City, KS.

Also survived by her uncle Howard and Pat Weaver, aunts Joyce Armstrong and Jan Reed, and numerous cousins and extended family.

Her passing was without warning and her kind smile, warmth, and wisdom will be sorely missed.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store