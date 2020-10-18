Dixon Bogue Smith

Born March 19, 1933, in Princeville, IL, to George and Ruth Smith, Dixon spent his youth working in the family business Smiths' Peerless Bakery.

Following in his father's footsteps, he attended Stanford University and graduated in 1955 with a degree in Chemical Engineering. After graduation he was commissioned in the US Navy and served for four years aboard the destroyers McCoy-Reynolds and Radford. Following his military service, he joined Standard Oil Company of California (now Chevron) and rose to become one of its top 50 executives world-wide.

A talented athlete he became passionate about hiking, running, mountain climbing and skiing. While at Stanford he discovered rugby which became a large part of his life both as a player and referee. Dixon was instrumental in the establishment of the Hawaii Harlequins Rugby Football Club and served as its president for many years. He continued to contribute to rugby by officiating in the Northern California Rugby Referee Society ultimately becoming an international rugby referee evaluator. He also enjoyed opera, history and genealogy, conducting extensive research on the Smith and Brown clans.

Dixon is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Christine; sister Judith Chelin; brothers George Smith and Bob Smith; and five children William Smith, Gwen Judd, Abigail Lowe, Dixon Smith Jr and Aurora Sprenger.

Dixon will be remembered by friends and colleagues alike as a man of wit, kindness and generosity.

The family would especially like to thank Malakai Ravai for his dedication and compassion. He provided exceptional care and became a close friend during the last 13 months of Dixon's life.

Services will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the For Pete's Sake youth rugby scholarship fund in the name of Dixon Smith. PO Box 14216, Santa Rosa, CA 95402.



