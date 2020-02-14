|
|
Dmitri Alexander (Sasha) Evdokimoff, III
September 15, 1981 - February 3, 2020
It comes with great sadness the unexpected passing of our beloved Sasha Evdokimoff. Sasha was born in Santa Rosa and at age four moved to Sacramento with his mom Margorie and his sisters. His dad remarried and he wanted to be a big brother, so he moved to Petaluma in 1988. He excelled at pitching in baseball and football at Casa Grande and went to graduate in 1999. He went on to UNLV after high school to play baseball and be closer to his mom. He held numerous jobs after high school, and found his passion for cooking while working for JM Rosen. He loved working at BJ's in Santa Rosa. He was a lifelong SF Giants and 49ers fan. Sasha had many friends and family who loved him very much.
He leaves behind his late father Dmitri Evdokimoff II and late mother Margorie Ray. He is survived by his sisters Cheri Hawkins, Dee Gouveia, and Nicole Kesler, his brothers Louie and Nicholas Evdokimoff, step-mother Claudette Evdokimoff and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Gone too soon from this earth.
Family and friends are invited to the Evdokimoff's house for a celebration of life Sunday, February 16th after 12 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020