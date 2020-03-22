|
Dolly Allene Devincenzi Cress
Dolly Allene Devincenzi Cress, nee Thornley, peacefully departed this life in her sleep at noon on March 7, 2020. She died from complications of a stroke. Dolly was born on November 6, 1936, to Elwin and Betty Thornley in Portland, Oregon. Due to challenges in the home, Dolly was adopted at a young age by her paternal grandparents, Ruben and Mabel Thornley. They lived on Charles Street in Santa Rosa. As a teenager, Dolly worked at the (original) Roxy Theater as an usher. She graduated from Santa Rosa High School
in 1954. Soon thereafter, she married Frank Devincenzi and had four children. They raised their family in Kenwood, CA, until the early seventies. Dolly lived for a time in Massachusetts and Arizona before returning to Santa Rosa. She enjoyed a variety of occupations over the years, but her favorite was that of a homemaker. Wherever she lived, her home was always fresh and clean and inviting. Everyone loved Dolly. She had a warm and engaging smile. She was generous and possibly the most non-materialistic of persons. She lived by and enthusiastically professed the power of positive thinking, believing she could make anything better by keeping it in a positive light. Dolly loved spending time with her grandchildren and attending their recitals, sports and school activities. They brought great joy to her life. Dolly cherished her family and daily expressed gratitude for her good fortune. She was especially close to her son, Dean, whom she lived with for many years. Dolly is survived by her children, Gina (Gary) Dahl, Debra Devincenzi, Diane (Chris) Winters and Dean Devincenzi; her grandchildren
Chris (Darcie), Christina and Allie Dahl, Gian and Jordan Gonzalez and Sierra and Sammy Winters; great-grandchildren Ella, Levi and Ethan Dahl; and her half-siblings Scott Manley of Oregon and Dona Vetere of Ohio. She also left behind nieces and nephews and many friends who will miss her dearly. A private Celebration of
Life will be held at a future date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2020