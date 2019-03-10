|
|
Dolores Alma Carrillo Roark
Dolores Alma Carrillo Roark, a fifth generation member of the founding Carrillo family of Northern California, died September 16, 2018 in Fall River Mills, California, at the age of 87.
She was a direct descendant of Maria Ignacia Lopez de Carrillo, grantee of the Rancho Cabeza de Santa Rosa land grant. Maria built the first house in Santa Rosa, an adobe on Santa Rosa Creek, in 1837. Dolores, proud of her heritage, was a life time member of the organization "Los Californianos". Dolores ancestral chart indicated direct bloodline descent from an individual of Hispanic ancestry who was in Alta California between 1769 and 1848 while it was a province of Spain or Mexico.
Dolores was born in Santa Rosa. She grew up on an apple ranch north of Sebastopol, with her dad, mom and two older brothers. She learned all about Duroc Jersey pigs from her father Lawrence and older brother Robert. In 1941, at 10 years old, she had her own pigs which she entered into the Sonoma County fair each summer, receiving numerous ribbons and awards.
Dolores, a 1948 graduate of Analy High School, was active in her local 4H Club and at 16 represented the Forestville 4H Club as a Sonoma County All Star.
Dolores enjoyed hard work and never tired having her many friends and family members in her home for a visit or just a hot cup of coffee.
Dolores married Ben Herring Roark Jr on November 1948, in Sebastopol. They are survived by a son, Ben Thomas Roark of McArthur, a daughter Karen Lee Roark Callison of Fall River Mills, three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
No services are planned. Inurnment is private. Memorial donations may be made to, Friends of The Carrillo Adobe(501c(3)deductible), 3700 Valley View Dr, Santa Rosa, California 95404.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 10, 2019