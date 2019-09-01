|
Dolores Hudis
August 22, 2019
On August 22, 2019, Dolores Hudis died peacefully in her home. She was 88. She was well known for her generous spirit, her sense of humor, and her feisty personality. She was a beautician for most of her life, owning her own business for awhile, and had only stopped working a couple of years before her death. She made many friends along the way who will remember her fondly. She loved her work, gardening, cooking for others, decorating, traveling, camping, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Milton Hudis, her son Michael Burgo and her 2 sisters Rebecca Walker and Joanna Alves. Loved ones surviving her death are her son, Brian Burgo, daughter-in-law, Claudia Burgo and granddaughters Alyssa and Madelyn Burgo. She also has two sisters, Antionette Tarkhanian, Diana Edwards, and cousin Gail Barnett. There are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. Dolores left this life knowing that she would be in Jehovah's memory until such time she will be welcomed back to enjoy life once again with perfect health and happiness. John 5:28, 29 and Revelation 21:3,4. Respecting her wishes there will be no services or memorial held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019