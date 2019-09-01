Home

POWERED BY

Services
Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Hudis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Hudis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Hudis Notice
Dolores Hudis
August 22, 2019
On August 22, 2019, Dolores Hudis died peacefully in her home. She was 88. She was well known for her generous spirit, her sense of humor, and her feisty personality. She was a beautician for most of her life, owning her own business for awhile, and had only stopped working a couple of years before her death. She made many friends along the way who will remember her fondly. She loved her work, gardening, cooking for others, decorating, traveling, camping, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Milton Hudis, her son Michael Burgo and her 2 sisters Rebecca Walker and Joanna Alves. Loved ones surviving her death are her son, Brian Burgo, daughter-in-law, Claudia Burgo and granddaughters Alyssa and Madelyn Burgo. She also has two sisters, Antionette Tarkhanian, Diana Edwards, and cousin Gail Barnett. There are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins who will miss her dearly. Dolores left this life knowing that she would be in Jehovah's memory until such time she will be welcomed back to enjoy life once again with perfect health and happiness. John 5:28, 29 and Revelation 21:3,4. Respecting her wishes there will be no services or memorial held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now