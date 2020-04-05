|
|
Dolores Imogene Lewis
Dolores Imogene Lewis passed away peacefully in her home on March 12th, 2020. She was born in St. Louis, Oklahoma on October 7th, 1928, graduated from Livermore High School in 1947 and married Richard Lewis in 1948. Also known as Dee or Dolly, she was fiercely loyal and had an uncompromising will to see a task through, whether it was a political campaign or a meeting as president of the Petaluma Boys Club. Her tireless effort with the local taxpayers association was instrumental in helping pass the Jarvis/Gann amendment known as Prop 13 in California. She was also heavily involved with the St. Vincent High School Mothers Club and the VFW. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Richard and longtime companion Jack Rodgers. She was a loving Nanny to MarieClaire Cerny for 12 years. She is survived by her children Keith, Greg/Harry, Mark, and Lisa (and son-in-law John), and grandchildren Casey, Ben, Spencer, Willie, Amber, Mary, Geoff, Richard, Rachel, Riley and great-granddaughter Felicity. Our family is especially grateful for our wonderful caregiver Aggie and all the outstanding people at Hospice of Petaluma and Kaiser Permanente.
There will be a celebration of life and the family will be notifying every one of the future details. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran Street, Petaluma CA 94952.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 5, 2020