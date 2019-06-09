Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Dolores LoPresti


1925 - 2019
Dolores LoPresti Notice
Dolores LoPresti
Dolores LoPresti, age 93, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on May 26, 2019. She was born in San Francisco in 1925, a daughter of John and Concepcion Lopez. She is survived by her husband, Tony LoPresti; and two daughters, Valerie and Debbie. She was preceded in death by two sons, John and Robbie.
Dolores was a professional dancer in her native San Francisco, working at Exposition No. 1, and Bimbo's nightclub. Private services are planned for a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019
