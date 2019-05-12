|
|
In Loving Memory
Dolores (Holt) O'Dell
February 10, 1932—December 4, 2018
Mom, we thought of you
with love today,
but that is nothing new.
We thought about you yesterday,
and days before that too.
We think of you in silence.
We often speak your name.
Now all we have are memories,
and your picture in a frame.
Your memory is our keepsake,
with which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping,
we have you in our hearts.
Mom/Grandma, we miss you so much.
All our love, Rod, Kathy & Celene
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019