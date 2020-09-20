Dolores Wagner Hanson

Dolores Wagner Hanson passed peacefully early Monday morning after a long battle with cancer. She was a true inspiration and fighter as she battled cancer for 19 years.

She grew up in Vallejo where she attended school and became the first women police officer in Benicia. She later moved to Valley Ford to work at her parents Restaurant, Dinucci's. Where she began to bartend for many years and became known to many as she was always there to lend an ear.

Dolores always followed her dreams from being a Playboy cover girl to moving to Kauai where she made thousands of Huggy Bears for the children's hospital. Dolores recently moved to Napa to live out her life near her family.

She is survived by her partner Phil Burton of 24years, her son Ronnie (Luisa), Sister Jeanne (Ricky), Brothers Donny and Joey (Carolyn), her grandkids and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father and mother Gene and Betty Wagner. She was loved by all the hearts age touched and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers, contribution can be made to Sonoma County Humane Society



