|
|
Don Becchetti
Don Becchetti, loving husband, father and grandfather, died suddenly on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born on January 31, 1940 in Santa Rosa, California, to Lena and Peter Becchetti. A lifelong resident, Don loved Sonoma County and he lived in a house built on the same property where he grew up. He was a graduate of Santa Rosa High School, class of 1957…Go Panthers! Don served in the US Army 1963 – 1965 in Ft. Benning, GA, where he met the love of his life, Loudean. They were happily married, partners, and great companions, for 53 years. Together, they loved spending time with their daughter, her husband, and grandchildren. They were a close-knit family, sharing weekly meals, taking trips, and celebrating milestones together.
Don loved seeing old friends that he knew from the "good old days." He attended every reunion since he graduated. A retired butcher, Don enjoyed playing golf, bocce, watching reruns of detective series, and taking care of his roses that he planted all around his yard. He was a proud member of several clubs, including the Italian Catholic Federation, Italian American Club, YMI, and the Druids. Don loved driving his 1969 Chevy pickup and taking long walks. Don was always very generous and often offered help to those in need. He was an active longtime parishioner of Resurrection Parish, serving as an usher and head cook for their fish fry fundraising dinner. He was truly a Santa Rosa man through and through. He is lovingly survived by his wife Loudean, his daughter Donna (Lee Logan), his grandchildren Paisley and Ethan Logan, his siblings Bob Becchetti (Carol), Beverly Shelhart (Don) and Barbara Birkett (Dave) and sister-in-law Nell Jones (Coy), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends are invited to celebrate a Funeral Mass on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Resurrection Parish. Evening Vigil Services will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 7:00 PM at the DANIELS CHAPEL OF THE ROSES, viewing at 6:00PM. Internment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to the Santa Rosa High School Foundation, P.O. Box 11006, Santa Rosa, CA 95406 (https://srhsf.org/)
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 4 to June 5, 2019