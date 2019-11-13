Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Don Whitaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Don C. Whitaker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Don C. Whitaker Notice
Don C. Whitaker
Don C. Whitaker Passed away after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer on October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Whitaker. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vickie, and his adoring children Don (Megan) and Karen (Jackson), and his two adorable grandsons James and Luke.
Don was born October 9, 1952 in Guntersville Alabama. At the age of four, he moved to Santa Rosa where he lived for the duration of his life. He graduated from Santa Rosa High School where he made many lifelong friends. He briefly attended classes at Santa Rosa Junior College before beginning his lifelong career as a union member. He began working as a grinder before becoming a journeyman welder and eventually working his way up to a Grand Lodge Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He also served as President of the Representatives Association. Even after retirement, Don remained active serving on the local lodge #1596 as the Vice-President.
Don enjoyed family trips to Disneyland, traveling abroad, taking on many home projects like his "great wall" and the "Winchester mystery deck", and was well known as "a man of few words."
We will be celebrating his life at Vintners Inn located at 4350 Barnes Rd. in Santa Rosa on Saturday, November 16 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Guide Dogs of America or to The Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCSF.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Don's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -