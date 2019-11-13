|
Don C. Whitaker
Don C. Whitaker Passed away after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer on October 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Mary Whitaker. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Vickie, and his adoring children Don (Megan) and Karen (Jackson), and his two adorable grandsons James and Luke.
Don was born October 9, 1952 in Guntersville Alabama. At the age of four, he moved to Santa Rosa where he lived for the duration of his life. He graduated from Santa Rosa High School where he made many lifelong friends. He briefly attended classes at Santa Rosa Junior College before beginning his lifelong career as a union member. He began working as a grinder before becoming a journeyman welder and eventually working his way up to a Grand Lodge Representative of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He also served as President of the Representatives Association. Even after retirement, Don remained active serving on the local lodge #1596 as the Vice-President.
Don enjoyed family trips to Disneyland, traveling abroad, taking on many home projects like his "great wall" and the "Winchester mystery deck", and was well known as "a man of few words."
We will be celebrating his life at Vintners Inn located at 4350 Barnes Rd. in Santa Rosa on Saturday, November 16 from 2 p.m.-5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Guide Dogs of America or to The Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center at UCSF.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019