Don Dixon

In the spring of this year, Don Dixon, our beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather, and uncle, left this earthly realm. And fittingly, his departure came at the same time of year that he was born…when the lilacs bloom. Although we are grateful that he has been released from his prison of illness, we grieve deeply for the loss of this wonderful, brilliant, incomparable soul.

Don was a multi-generational Northern Californian who was deeply involved in California politics and education, and held multiple positions with the State government in Sacramento. Following high school, he earned a Coro Foundation fellowship, an experience which served him well in the career that followed. After graduating from Sonoma State (SSU), he received his Ph.D. from UC Santa Barbara. He taught briefly at Humboldt State, and then returned to SSU where he headed the Master's Program in Public Administration for over 40 years. Don was a dedicated teacher who inspired his students, and helped launch them into productive and fulfilling careers in local and state governments throughout the U.S. He was also involved in researching K-12 California educational policy for several years as a Senior Researcher with WestEd.

Don was loving and generous and quick to make friends. An avid sailor, he loved the boats that came into his life, and could always be counted on for a calm and resourceful response when the ocean turned dangerous. Don could build or fix almost anything, and spent many hours in his woodworking shop, creating giraffes and dragons for his grandson. He transformed the tiny house he bought in the 1970s into a beautiful home, outshone only by the lovely garden he created to surround it. Don had a wry, captivating sense of humor, and loved being close to people. He was a gifted conversationalist, but a keen listener as well, and earned the trust of many simply by being himself.

Don was also Treasurer for the California Educational Research Association (CERA) for several years. One of his CERA colleagues recalls that Don's "vast knowledge, kind manner, soft guidance, and gift for storytelling are what many remember most about him." And another CERA colleague expressed it this way: "With Don's passing, there is something appreciably different about the world. The loss of his guidance, wisdom, and giving nature left a void that is difficult, if not impossible, to fill. It is comforting to know that so many carry a little bit of him around and keep his legacy alive."

Although our world will never be the same without Don, and we will love and miss him profoundly, we will think of him out there among the stars, freed from earthly strife, moving on, going home….



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store