|
|
Don "Rocky" Hunter
April 9, 1951 - March 5, 2019
Don was born in Idaho, but lived most of his life in Sonoma and Lake Counties. He died one year ago at Sutter Hospital San Francisco after a long battle with heart failure following open-heart surgery. We, Don's family, want to thank Dr. Keith Korver for his kindness and his desire to give Don a "second chance".
Don, a PGA Class A Golf Professional, known as "Rocky", loved all aspects of the game- playing, competing, teaching, pro shop and course maintenance. His love for his Bay Area sports teams was upending…win or lose! Don appreciated his many friends from all walks of life, especially Luke, his "adopted nephew" who has special needs. Luke recently said, "I wish God had a cell phone so I could call my Uncle Don Hunter!"
Don also loved and admired his extended family, near and far, and was most proud of his three daughters, Roxanne, Joni, and Sara, and his seven wonderful grandchildren, Bayley, Addyson, Lauryn, Zoe, Jack, Nathaniel, and Ava. Don was a man of faith and was at peace in his last hours. His laugh, quick humor, and kindness are missed by all.
We love you, Rocky!
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020