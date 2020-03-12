|
Don Sampson
Don Sampson passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on February 25, 2020, after a short illness.
Don was born in San Francisco on June 26, 1930 to Ed and Phyllis Sampson, residents of Santa Rosa since the 1920s. With his brother Bob and sister Sharon, he grew up in town and graduated from Santa Rosa High. He loved spending time at Salmon Creek, where the family had a cabin and spent summers, particularly during the polio epidemics. Don had a great time exploring the coast. During the war years, he observed target practices on Bodega Head, and once found a complete military diving suit on the beach.
At 20, Don enlisted in the Navy and received training as an aircraft mechanic. His four years of service were primarily spent in Honolulu. "Rough duty," he would joke. He met Stan and Jane Kochenderfer who had moved from Santa Rosa to a yacht in Waikiki, and became significant lifelong friends. Don loved working on yachts and enjoyed sailing, although he suffered from very bad seasickness. Don traveled to Asia, Tahiti, Australia, Europe and Malta with Stan and Jane, and became honorary uncle to their seven children, and grandchildren.
After graduating from San Jose State with a Business degree, Don returned to Santa Rosa and eventually became co-owner of Sampson Typewriter Business with his brother Bob. Every year, he cleaned and repaired hundreds of typewriters that thousands of Sonoma County residents learned to type on.
Don was good-humored, easy to get along with, and fun. A life-long bachelor, he was beloved by Bob's children, Steve and Jann, and Sharon's children, Rob, Brent, Alicia and David. He took them camping, fishing, water-skiing and to San Francisco to see plays and musicals. Each believed that they were his favorite because he was so attentive when he was with them. Don was also kind and thoughtful during his dad's last years, picking his dad up for an activity every single day that he was in town, and canceling personal travel so that his dad wouldn't be by himself too much.
Don had a group of fishing buddies who enjoyed and sought out Don's company, too. For years, there was an annual June Key West tarpon expedition, a September week at a remote British Columbia lodge, and autumns parked near the Chetco River where friends gathered for weeks at a time. He also took some fishing trips to Costa Rica and several times went to Alaska (dropped in by helicopter in some spots). Don knew some famous and infamous fishermen, and was at home with them all.
No formal service will be held, but relatives and friends will gather to remember him this spring. We thank Helen Kochenderfer for managing Don's in-home care for seven years, his final full-time caregiver, Stephen Tayebwa, and relief caregivers Denis Hashakimana and Bill Doyle.
