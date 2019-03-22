Home

Sebastopol United Methodist
500 N Main St
Sebastopol, CA 95472
Service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Seb. Methodist Church
Rev. Don Schilling

Rev. Don Schilling Notice
Rev. Don Schilling
Rev. Don Schilling died on
February 15th, 2019.
A Service of Worship, "Mourning the Loss, Celebrating the Victory" will be held at the Seb. Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on March 30th. A reception will follow in the church social hall. A Press Democrat article honoring his life may be found at https://www.pressdemocrat.com/news/9300546-181/retired-sebastopol-minister-who-marched. In lieu of flowers if you want to memorialize Don in a tangible way, the following are possible options: Equal Justice Initiative, Church World Service, Seb.
Methodist Church--Mission Committee, or Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 22, 2019
