Don Waltenspiel
August 8, 1942 - March 24, 2019
Donald Lee Waltenspiel passed into peace on March 24, 2019 in Santa Rosa surrounded by Prisca, his wife of 43 years, his four children and family. A man of many interests, he was a truck driver for 50+ years, an airplane pilot, a mechanic extraordinaire and a champion drag racer, who loved bluegrass music. He is probably still smiling that a banjo was playing when he moved to God's arms. Born, raised and lived his life in Sonoma County, he was always up for adventures with his family and friends. His family and friends miss his easy smile, gentle encouragement and loving, accepting nature. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Don's life which is planned for August 10, 2019. Time and location of service is still pending. Please visit www.whcmortuary.com for service details and further information.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
