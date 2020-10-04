Donald Bien Holden

Donald Bien Holden died peacefully at home on September 2, 2020, with his wife Beth and three children by his side. Born August 11, 1939, Don was the only child to Val and Ruth Hengehold of San Francisco. He was raised in Palo Alto and attended Bellarmine Prep High School. Don graduated from University San Francisco with a degree in English, his Teaching Credential, and, in later years, MFC. He served as an Intelligence Officer in the US Army. Don married Beth Kruger from Greenbrae, CA on June 13, 1964. They moved to Santa Rosa in 1968 and built their hilltop home where they raised their family. Don's love of literature steered his career goals and he taught English, Business, and coached tennis at Piner High School for 30 years.

Don's greatest joy came from spending time with his family. He will be missed by his loving wife of 56 years, Beth, his daughter Peggy (Dean) Fulton of Benicia, daughter Jeannie (Larry) DaQuino of Los Gatos, and son Michael (Anna) Holden of Brooklyn, NY. He will always be dear Papa to his seven grandchildren: Jake, Andrew, and Kara Fulton; Katie, Claire, and Blake DaQuino, and Adelaide Holden. We will miss his sound advice, his daily messages, and his sense of adventure.

Don has been described as an eternal optimist. He truly took an interest in others and saw the best in every person. He was a consummate student, always reading and exploring the balance between science and religion.

Don was a writer; his words were a tool he used to carve meaning. He advocated for his students and for his community. He initiated the conversation for Kaiser to consider building medical offices in burgeoning Santa Rosa. Over the last decade, Don wrote his life stories. Don's sense of curiosity and willingness to pursue his dreams created great material for a life full of stories.

Don loved photography, traveling with family, and sailing "Tres Bien" with Beth on the SF Bay. He enjoyed meeting up with longtime Santa Rosa friends, collaborating with his 'Senior Authors', and walking with his buddies. He leaves behind a large circle of friends and extended family who enjoyed his humor, companionship, and kindness.

Don's life will be honored in several ways. Longtime friend and spiritual support, Father Denis O'Sullivan, shared prayers with immediate family at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Eight bells will toll for his 'end of watch' at Sausalito Yacht Club where he was a longtime member. Don's friends through Kundalini Yoga Meditation will honor the release of his spirit with prayers from Tibetan Monks in Nepal. He will live in our hearts forever.

We look forward to gathering to celebrate Don's life and share all of the stories. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities or Memorial Hospice.

Don wrote this poem in the last days of his life.

Waking up now.

Each dawning,

However bright or smoky,

Is glorious

For this Don!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store