Donald Carl Dakan
May 12, 1947 - April 23, 2019
Donald Carl Dakan, age 71, went to be with his Lord on April 23, 2019, at home in Santa Rosa after a year long battle with cancer. He was with his wife Rebecca and son Thomas. He is also survived by two nephews Tony (Debi) Cosentino and Jim (Amy) Cosentino and their families; In-laws Carolyn (Larry) Ballinger and David (Anne) Bush and their families. Don was born in Long Branch, NJ to Donald L. Dakan and Ane M. Dakan. He graduated from UC Berkeley with a BA in Cultural Anthropology and from Cal Poly State Univ with a B.Arch. with Honors. He and Rebecca met in Santa Cruz and married in 1979.
Don was very civic minded. He served on Santa Rosa Cultural Heritage Board for 18 years, 3 years as Chair. He worked on the Historic Resources Survey for City of San Luis Obispo, and the Housing Advisory Committee of Santa Cruz. He volunteered for the Valley of the Moon Children's Home, served as a Scoutmaster and Den Leader in Boy Scouts for 15 years, coached youth soccer for 6 years and volunteered at First Presbyterian Church, Santa Rosa, where he was a member since 1985. He was also active at times in AIA Redwood Empire. He belonged to NCARB.
Don enjoyed traveling, reading, painting, hiking and backpacking. He especially enjoyed spending time outdoors and with his family, and helping young people to grow and accomplish things.
As a part of his interest in Historic Preservation, Don worked on historic structures including Hood House at Los Guilicos, Jack London Beauty Ranch House, and helped Dick Carlile with the Hoag House.
For a quiet person, Don was very good at working with people. He was a wise, compassionate and kind person who will be sorely missed by those who knew him.
Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave. Santa Rosa, May 25 at 1pm.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 19, 2019