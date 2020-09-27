Donald Charles Appleby

September 18, 1920 - August 15, 2020

Donald Charles Appleby passed away at his home in Santa Rosa, CA on Saturday, August 15, 2020, one month shy of his 100th birthday. Born in Rochester, New York on September 18, 1920 to Sam and Pearl Appelby, he graduated from Rennselaer Poly Tech in 1942 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.

Don met Dorothy Ruth Thompson in San Diego where they both worked at Air Cooled Motors during the war.

They were married on May 5, 1945. Don and Dorothy were the proud parents of William (Kristyn), Robert, Barbara Eddy (Howard), and Jane Webb (Jim). They have six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Don had a successful career with Shell Oil in sales and marketing in their Chemical Division.

In 1997 Don and Dorothy moved from Tyler, TX to Oakmont.

They traveled the world, as well as the U.S. and had friend everywhere. Don joined various organizations, took up lawn bowling, was elected to the Oakmont Board of Directors and played bridge weekly.

Don and Dorothy were together for 65 years until her passing on April 26, 2011.

After Dorothy's death, Don was lonely until he met Ursula Eden of Oakmont.

They made a wonderful pair and enjoyed many exciting trips and cruises. They also liked theater, concerts, family celebrations, dinners, bridge and dominoes.

Don loved his family and friends. He delighted in playing the piano, loved pie of any kind, and was always ready with a well told tale or a joke.

He was an eternal optimist and an inveterate letter writer.

A private memorial was held on what would have been his 100th birthday.



