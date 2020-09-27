1/1
Donald Charles Appleby
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Charles Appleby
September 18, 1920 - August 15, 2020
Donald Charles Appleby passed away at his home in Santa Rosa, CA on Saturday, August 15, 2020, one month shy of his 100th birthday. Born in Rochester, New York on September 18, 1920 to Sam and Pearl Appelby, he graduated from Rennselaer Poly Tech in 1942 with a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering.
Don met Dorothy Ruth Thompson in San Diego where they both worked at Air Cooled Motors during the war.
They were married on May 5, 1945. Don and Dorothy were the proud parents of William (Kristyn), Robert, Barbara Eddy (Howard), and Jane Webb (Jim). They have six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Don had a successful career with Shell Oil in sales and marketing in their Chemical Division.
In 1997 Don and Dorothy moved from Tyler, TX to Oakmont.
They traveled the world, as well as the U.S. and had friend everywhere. Don joined various organizations, took up lawn bowling, was elected to the Oakmont Board of Directors and played bridge weekly.
Don and Dorothy were together for 65 years until her passing on April 26, 2011.
After Dorothy's death, Don was lonely until he met Ursula Eden of Oakmont.
They made a wonderful pair and enjoyed many exciting trips and cruises. They also liked theater, concerts, family celebrations, dinners, bridge and dominoes.
Don loved his family and friends. He delighted in playing the piano, loved pie of any kind, and was always ready with a well told tale or a joke.
He was an eternal optimist and an inveterate letter writer.
A private memorial was held on what would have been his 100th birthday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa
4321 Sonoma Highway
Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-2921
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lafferty Smith Colonial Chapel - Santa Rosa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved