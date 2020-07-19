Donald D'Ambrogia
April 9, 1929 - July 15, 2020
On July 15, 2020 Heaven gained another angel, our sweet, gentle Papa Don. Celebrating his life, but mourning our profound loss. He will be deeply missed, but we are grateful for 91 years of his life and the legacy he leaves in our family. Don was a loyal friend, loving husband and cherished father, grandfather and great-
grandfather.
Don was born in Petaluma to John and Catherine (O'Neill) D'Ambrogia. He spent his childhood growing up in Two Rock on the family farm. He was involved in FFA throughout high school and graduated from Petaluma High School in 1947. He then worked on a few chicken farms in Petaluma before attending SRJC. Don entered in the Navy aboard the USS Erben during the Korean War. When he returned from the Navy, he attended and graduated from USF. He had a long and successful career with Amfac corp.
Don married his beloved wife, Diane, in 1987. Together they spent many fun-filled years traveling the globe together, enjoying friendships old and new, theater, music, dancing, cocktails and playing cards. Don was an avid Oakland A's and Raiders fan. He was an active member of YMI, Star of the Valley Men's Club, SIRS, Wild Oak Saddle Club, Tin Can Sailors, 101 Club, his coffee group Buddies, but he cherished the years spent with his Monday Night Football club that he shared with his dear friends.
Papa Don was the proud patriarch of his large, loving, crazy family and leaves behind his beloved wife, Diane. His loving children Julie (Dan) Brinker, Gregg Morgan, Kelly (Bob) Martinez and Jann Marie Morgan. His cherished grandchildren Aaron (Eileen) Brinker, Stephanie (Travis) Taylor, Keith (Bryndís) Brinker, Master Mark Brinker, Ryan and Nick Morgan, Noelle Martinez, Sally Brown and his adored nine great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind his brother Harold (Dorothy) D'Ambrogia and his three nephews. He was a gracious, gentle, kind and loving man we were all blessed to call our Papa.
The family wishes to extend a message of warm gratitude to Hospice By The Bay for their compassion and care for Don in his final months. A very special and heartfelt thanks to Nelson Williams for his exceptional daily care of our Papa.
Due to the current pandemic, private graveside internment and services will take place at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice By The Bay (17 E. Sir Francis Drake Blvd., Larkspur, CA 94939), Star of the Valley Catholic Church or any favorite charity of your choice
.