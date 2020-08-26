Donald Fitch
December 18, 1932 - August 7, 2020
Don was born in Tipton Iowa. He served in the Army from April 1953 through 1956, and continued as a reservist until 1961. Soon after he moved to Colorado, where he graduated from the University of Denver. He went on to have a long career with Hewlett-Packard in Colorado Springs and Santa Rosa. He moved back to Colorado Springs after retiring. He is survived by his ex wife Sue Fitch of Colorado Springs, son Greg Fitch of Sebastopol, CA, daughter Christa Popham of Colorado Springs, and several grand kids. No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.