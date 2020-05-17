Donald Frederick Risberg

May 1, 1932 - May 10, 2020

Cherished husband, father, grandfather and friend, Don passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 88. Born in Stratford, Connecticut, he was the son of Alma Gosch and Theodore Risberg and the younger brother of Kenneth Risberg. Don graduated from Yale University in the class of 1955. With his new wife, Sally, he then spent two years in the Army serving in the 33rd Field Hospital in Fountainbleau, France. The young couple started their love of travel by exploring much of Europe. Returning to the United States, Don studied to become an actuary and was a charter member of the American Academy of Actuaries. He spent 33 years working as an actuary and CPA in the pension plan consulting field in the Philadelphia area and established his own firm, Pension Management Company. He retired in 1996.

He and Sally then moved across the country to Oakmont, a community in Santa Rosa, California, to be near their son Jeff and his young family. An avid golfer, he was on the Board of the Oakmont Golf Club and, with his wife, was delighted to have the opportunity to play some very special golf courses in the United States, Scotland, England and Wales. Their very favorite course was St. Andrews in Scotland. He was the Treasurer of the LifeLong Learning Board in Oakmont for many years and served as a member of the Sonoma County Grand Jury in 2005, specializing in the Land Trust area.

Don and Sally moved to Spring Lake Village in 2019, where he enjoyed duplicate bridge and being on the Library Committee.

He is survived by Sally, his beloved wife of 64 wonderful years, sons Jeff (and Emily) of Palo Alto and Steve (and Annie) of Philadelphia and Vermont, and Jeff's children, Brandon of Silicon Valley and Lauren of Boulder, Colorado. Don was a very, very special man and we all loved him so much.



