Dr. Donald Lester Corzine
1935 - 2020
Dr. Donald Lester Corzine, age 84, passed away June 5, 2020 in Windsor, CA from Parkinson's disease. The eldest of three siblings, Don was born December 25, 1935 in Anna, IL to Lester and Helen Corzine.
Preceding him in death was his wife Shirley. He is survived by his son Jeff Corzine of Nashville, TN; his daughters Pam Vanderpool of Weiser, ID and Linda Jenkins of Santa Rosa, CA; his brother Gordon Corzine of Marblehead, MA and sister Nancy Evans of Kentwood, MI.
Don had two passionate loves in life: medicine and family. He practiced internal medicine for 46 years while raising a family that has grown to become three children, 11 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. After a hard battle with Parkinson's disease, Don is now resting at peace with his Creator and Father.
Don's service will be held Monday, June 15 at 9:00 a.m. at the Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel, 1540 Mendocino Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Due to limited seating because of COIVD, we request that only family attend this service. Gravesite service, open to friends and family, follows at 10:00 at the Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95404. For both services, masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations are given to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Service
09:00 AM
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
JUN
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
