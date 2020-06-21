Donald Lewis RegaliaFebruary 3, 1940 - May 25, 2020Donald "Don" Regalia did something this Memorial Day, May 25th 2020, he never once did in his entire life; he threw in the towel. More precisely, it was his physical self which waved the flag of surrender, not his indomitable spirit, because, previously, Don Regalia never quit on anything; not on his wife, not his family, not his faith, not his many friends, not his beloved pets, not his career. Nothing, ever.His daughter Donya lovingly called him "her rock", and indeed, anyone who knew her father understood completely. Don was a big gentle bear of a man who finally succumbed to multiple illnesses as he slipped quietly and peacefully away to his new residence in heaven where his beloved wife of over 60 years, Sonnie, was there to meet him. It was a happy and blessed reunion.Behind him Don left a gaping void the size of the Grand Canyon as his family and friends can attest.Donald Lewis Regalia was born on February 3rd, 1940 and grew up in San Anselmo, in Marin County, CA. He was the son of James and Caroline Regalia. He is survived by his two daughters, Donya Marie Regalia of Healdsburg, and Doreen Marianne Regalia of Santa Rosa. He is also survived by his sister Joanne Raines and brother-in-law Michael of Arvada, CO., and his niece, Dawn Hoople of Broomfield CO., and his cousins Herman Scampini and wife Joanne of Novato, CA. and Lois Scampini of San Carlos, CA. Don attended Marin Catholic High School where he was an all-star football player who then went on to play for the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame University in South Bend, Indiana. He soon thereafter married the former Sonya "Sonnie" Brown on June 28th, 1959, and they remained happily married until her passing in April of 2018 from her 30 year battle with a progressively debilitating form of Multiple Sclerosis. It was during her long illness that Don showed his true character by standing firmly and protectively beside her, loyally and unwavering throughout, gaining the respect and admiration of all who knew him.After Notre Dame, Don returned to California where he landed a job as a liquor salesman for Trombetta Distributors and later became a salesman of legendary proportions for Southern Wines & Spirits in Rohnert Park, CA. It was during his 47 years in the liquor supply business that Don became so well known to countless bar and restaurant owners and their patrons. He also made hundreds of friends throughout Sonoma County, many of whom he still met with for their monthly lunches. Don loved his core friends until the day he passed and they truly loved him. His daughter Doreen said she is grateful for the memories and life lessons of her upbringing. Don was a firm patriarch but also fair and loving to his wife and daughters and a lifetime of great pets. As a family they camped and traveled and boated and snow skied and anyone who knew Don was aware his favorite 3 letters in the alphabet was "B-B-Q".He loved to hunt and fish and loved his sports, both as an active participant in his younger days and later watching his 49ers, Giants and Warriors on T.V. Don had his idiosyncrasies as well. It was common knowledge that he could own something for 20 years and it would still look like it just came out of the box, and he probably still had the box too. It wasn't frugality but his insistence that things be treated right and taken care of. Don was not a fan of the "disposables". He was way ahead of his time in that regard. As stated, Don never gave up on anything. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.A Celebration of Life will be announced when the current health crisis permits such gatherings. Don Regalia loved a good party and there shall most certainly be a great one for him. Rest in Peace Big Fella.