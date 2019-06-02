|
Donald Nicholson
Donald "Don" Francis Nicholson, age 97, passed away peacefully at his home in Oakmont on May 19, 2019. He was born in Oakland on December 21, 1921 and was raised by his mother in the bay area. He attended Catholic boarding and military schools in San Francisco, Benicia, Rio Vista, and Livermore. He graduated from Livermore High School in 1942.
After graduation, World War II was in progress and he joined the US Navy. He was accepted in the Naval flight training program. After he received his wings, he was stationed in the Pacific, and flew light patrols and followed and charted typhoons in the battle areas. Luckily, he was never involved in combat.
After the war ended, he used his GI Bill benefits to attend UC Berkeley where he studied economics. While attending school, he and three friends pooled their money together and bought an apartment building in the Pan Handle district of San Francisco. They lived in and renovated the building while attending classes and later sold it.
He graduated in 1950 and was employed by Dictaphone Corp. in San Francisco. He also bought a three flat building on 46th Ave. at Geary in the Richmond district. He added a penthouse with an ocean view where he lived. Unfortunately, the heavy fog and lack of sun in the area blocked the view most of the time and caused him to later sell and move to Long Beach in Southern California.
He went to work for an engineering company as a surveyor in SoCal where the post-war building boom was going strong. He loved working outdoors in the warm sunshine. When the company he worked for noticed his college degree and work experience with Dictaphone, he was called out of the field and into the office to work in the accounting and payroll department. He later quit and took time off to go to Europe, buy a car, and explore the continent.
When he returned, he was collecting unemployment benefits and was referred to and hired for a job at North-American Rockwell doing property control inventory for the Apollo 11's successful achievement of man's first landing on the moon, July 20, 1969. He later retired.
In 1964 he met his best friend, partner and later husband and sole survivor, Phil Johnson. They lived together in Long Beach for many years and moved to Santa Rosa (Oakmont) in 2001.
A private committal service will be held at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, California on June 4, 2019 and his ashes will be interred there.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019