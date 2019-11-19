|
Donald "Don" Peters
Don passed away peacefully on November 14, 2019. Don was born in Porterville, California on June 27, 1936. Don is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Sophie "Candy" Peters and his three children Craig, (Christy), Michele (Ron) and Nicole (Frank), four grandchildren that he loved very much, Ryan, Daniel, Krista and Grace and sister in law Carol Stewart (Paul) as well as many nieces and nephews.
During his life Don lived in San Mateo as well as South San Francisco and spent the last 20 years of his life in Windsor. He loved his home in Windsor and enjoyed welcoming people to his home and spending time with family and friends in his backyard where they joined him while he played music and shared wine. He spent many years at Candlestick Park tailgating with friends and family watching his favorite team, the 49ers. He cherished the memory of attending the 49er's Super Bowl win at Stanford Stadium in 1985.
Don had a great sense of humor, was quick to smile and laugh was always generous and thoughtful to everyone. He never lost his sense of humor over the last year even though he had a difficult struggle with cancer. He was grateful for the time he had and was always positive. He will be remembered for his fun loving and charismatic personality. He will be missed by all.
Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 208 Matheson St. in Healdsburg, California 95448. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the UCSF Department of Urology at https://urology.ucsf.edu/make-gift
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019