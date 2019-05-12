|
|
Donald Ray Johnson
February 4, 1939 - May 5, 2019
Don was lifted into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 80 years of age after suffering from Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He was currently a resident of Rohnert Park and the loving and devoted husband of Pat Krause Johnson. Don leaves his memories to be cherished by his loving children: Cyndi Beyer (Glenn), Suzy Abshire (Tony), Tom Johnson, Debbie Regan (Clay) and Bob Johnson. Adored grandchildren: Jahciel Morton, Dishon Johnson, Liesha Johnson, Wraith Beyer, Jake Williams, Brandon Abshire, Taylor Abshire, Riley Regan and Kaysen Johnson. three great grandchildren Elliott and Ayden Tarango and Roran Abshire. He also is survived by his loving brother in laws Jerry Krause (Kathy) their daughters Courtney and Vanessa and Herb Krause (Betty)
Don was born in Wichita Falls, Texas and raised in South San Francisco. He worked for the City and County of San Francisco for twenty-seven years. After retiring he went to Empire College where he graduated and worked there for thirteen wonderful years. Don had a zest for life; he loved coaching baseball, football and basketball in San Francisco; then continued his coaching in Rohnert Park in all three sports and girls softball. He loved traveling with the 49ers on away trips, rooting for the Giants, Warriors and a good Manhattan. He and Pat loved traveling all over the country; but most of all Don loved his family, his children and grandchildren were his life. Traveling with family, dinners, and sports events meant everything to him. Don was devoted, caring and generous to his family and friends.
We would like to thank Dr. Wes Lee, Redwood Regional Cancer Center Oncology, and Memorial Hospice for the care and attention they provided to him this last year.
A memorial mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Elizabeth Seton Church, 4595 Snyder Ln, Rohnert Park, CA. Inurnment will be at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd, Dixon, CA on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 12:30PM with military honors. In lieu of flowers our family requests that donations be made to St. Elizabeth Seton Church, Rohnert Park or Hanna Boys Center, Sonoma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019