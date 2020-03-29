Home

Donald Richardson Hale


1948 - 2020
Donald Richardson Hale Notice
Donald Richardson (Don Hale) Hale
Passed away suddenly, March 21, 2020 in Petaluma, CA at the age of 72. Beloved father of Bruce (Jeranna) Hale and the late Bonnie Hale. Endearing Grandfather of Colby, Madilyn, Cidney, Brooke, Jacob and Josiah Hale. Dear companion of Denise King. Loving brother of Elaine (Bob) Singleton, Karl (Donna) Hale, Kenny (Julie) Hale, Albert (Jone) Hale, twin brother Dave (Debbie) Hale, brother to the late Thomas "John" Hale, and brother-in-law to Terry Hale. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Don was born in Petaluma, reared and educated in Novato and later Petaluma, graduating from Petaluma High. A veteran of the US Army, he owned his own trucking company for over 40 years. Don was a member of the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club and Harmony Grove #38 Druids.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family prefers memorials be made to the Petaluma Riding and Driving Club/Juniors, PO Box 750902, Petaluma, CA 94975.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 29, 2020
