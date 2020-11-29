Donald W. BatySeptember 30, 1949- November 18, 2020Donald W. Baty, born September 30, 1949 in Frankford, Indiana to Donald W. and Rose M. Baty entered into peace after losing a long battle with Dementia and Parkinson disease on November 18, 2020 at the age of 71. Don is survived by his son Chad Baty, his ex-wife Donna Baty, brother and sisters-in-law Wayne and Sandra Ritz, his nieces and nephews Chris and Amy Compton, Kate Dunn, Brenda Tafolla and many loving friends. Don grew up in Petaluma, Ca where he was in the class of Petaluma High School of 1967. He was a member of the local Northern California Labors union where he worked for 30 years. Don had a happy life and many adventures with many loved ones and friends. He loved the ocean and taking long rides listening to rock-n-roll music. He was a collector of things, many things like rocks, feathers, coins and dollar bills. He loved sports with a passion for Raiders Football and Boxing. Don was a teller of stories, no one can tell a story better than him, and funny jokes that would make you laugh so hard your belly would hurt and tears would fall from your eyes, he had a smile that could melt hearts and a laugh that would bring joy to any room. His laughter will forever echo in our memories, the pain of parting is nothing compared to the Joy of meeting again. We have peace knowing that you were met at the golden gates with a Rose and a dog named Dude. You will forever live in our hearts and memories.