|
|
Donn Robert Bearden
Donn Robert Bearden passed away on May 17, 2019. Donn will be deeply missed by his wife, Patricia, his son Paul, and granddaughter Adderley, step-daughters, Niika and Kaitlin Quistgard, son-in-law Peter Rogers, and grandchildren, Gabe and Malena. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Eleanor Whitmore Bearden, in 1996.
Born in Berkeley, California in 1933, Donn attended grammar schools in Oakland and Chicago, then Acalanes High School in Lafayette, California. Upon receiving a BA Degree from UC Berkeley in 1955, his parents Esther and Prewitt Bearden, advised him to make the world a better place than he found it. And this he did.
Donn served as a lieutenant in the US Navy for three years before starting his business career at US Steel. In 1968 he and Ellie moved the family, son Paul and daughter Lisa, to Santa Rosa where Donn began employment at The Exchange Bank. Donn enjoyed 27 years at the bank, retiring as Senior Vice President and Controller.
Donn is past President of the Golden Gate chapter of the Bank Administration Institute of San Francisco. He served as board member and Treasurer nationally for BAI, and locally for the Pacific Coast Air Museum and the Wild Oak Saddle Club.
Donn had a lifelong interest in military history and all matters pertaining to World War II. He loved aircraft, and never missed an opportunity to visit and air museum.
His love of swimming ensured that he was never far from the Flamingo pool or the waters of Napili Bay in Maui. He loved sharing the joys of snorkeling with friends and family.
In retirement, he and Pat enjoyed travel, vacations at Napili Kai in Maui, their home in Oakmont for 12 years and the community life at Spring Lake Village since 2011.
Although struggles with Alzheimer's took its toll this past year, he enjoyed family celebrations at Christmas and Easter, his and Pat's 22nd wedding anniversary and his 86th birthday.
Donn's generosity and kind friendliness will be remembered by all who knew him.
Honoring Donn's request, there will be no formal services. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 2, 2019