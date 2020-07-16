Donna Caselli

January 6, 1934 - July 10, 2020

On Friday, July 10, 2020, Donna Jean Caselli, beloved mother of six children, passed away at the age of 86.

Donna was born on January 6, 1934 in Seaside, CA to Orville and Gladys Mayes, along with her identical twin sister, Doris Joan Foutch. She graduated Sonoma Valley High School in 1952, attended the Santa Rosa Junior College and received her teaching credential, becoming director at the Santa Rosa Cooperative Playschool in 1978. She also ran a summertime "farm life" daycare on her farm for several years. She was loved and admired by thousands of students and parents whose lives she touched. An avid organic gardener and goat farmer, she was a member of the Redwood Empire Dairy Goat Association for many years. She deeply loved children and animals. She was committed to ending world hunger as a member of the Hunger Project. She was an accomplished singer and stage actress, performing in local productions.

Donna was preceded in death by her beloved parents, her twin sister, Doris, and her precious son, Martin. She is survived by her beloved children Randall, Christopher (Stephanie), Jason, Samuel (Lexi), and Ronda (Greg), her niece Connie and nephew Gary. Beloved grandmother of eleven, and great-grandmother of two.

Her family sends heartfelt appreciation to Redwood Retreat for their loving care of Donna, and to Duggan's Mission Chapel for cremation services.

A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Donna's name to: the Redwood Empire Dairy Goat Association or to Social Advocates for Youth.



