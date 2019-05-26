|
|
Donna J. Rodarmel
July 2, 1930 - January 15, 2019
Loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend to many, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She is survived by her children, Jeff, David and Carol Ann, and her granddaughter Danica Rose. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold.
Donna grew up in Southern California during the depression, and attended college in Chico, CA, where she met her husband Harold. They moved to Santa Rosa when Harold was offered a teaching position at the Santa Rosa Junior College in 1954. Donna continued her education at Sonoma State University, receiving her M.A. in 1973, and in 1982, her Professional Educator Instruction Credential, as well as her Public Service and Administration Instructor Credential in 1983. Donna spent many years working in the field of education with the Bennett Valley and Strawberry school systems, and later, also worked at the SRJC. Donna loved working with children, helping others, traveling and cooking. She was a tireless caregiver, and a gentle soul who cared deeply about education's role in helping to uplift the world. She had an inquisitive mind, and a lifelong love of learning. She is very dearly missed by her family and friends.
Instead of sending flowers, please consider donating to The Rodarmel Love of Learning Scholarship at SRJC, by visiting santarosajc.ejoinme.org/donation. There will be a celebration of life memorial held on Sunday, June 30, at 1:00 PM. Please RSVP by calling 538-3833 for the memorial.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019