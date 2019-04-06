|
|
Donna Jay (Mackenzie) Curtis
My mom, Donna Jay (Mackenzie) Curtis, passed away on November 1, 2018, here in Draper, UT with Sheila (Mackenzie) Vance) and my brother Gordon Mackenzie by her side. She was just 73 years old. She was amazingly strong, having been able to fight through incredible back pain for many years, surviving a kidney transplant and other medical issues. My mom was an incredibly complex person, but at her core was a desire to serve her community and country, to give to those in need, take care of all the animals in world and always to be a mom to me and my brother and a grandma to my girls, Malia and Erika Vance. She grew up in the Portland, OR area and attended Oregon State University where she met a recent Scottish immigrant also attending OSU, my dad, Jake Mackenzie. We grew up in Petaluma, CA, where we would stay as a family for many years.
At the same time she was guiding us through our school years, she and my dad divorced, she finished her bachelor's degree and amazingly achieved a Masters in Public Administration as a single mom. She was avidly involved in local politics and worked for many years as analyst for Sonoma County. She remarried, Robert Curtis (deceased) who provided mom with her dream of travel. She lived in San Antonio, TX, Staten Island, NY and ultimately spent the last 16 years of her life in Carson City, NV. Meanwhile, she traveled to Europe, Russia, China, Egypt, South America and a favorite trip with my Uncle Dave to Antarctica.
While in Carson City, she was able to follow her love of public service where she was passionate about progressive causes and politics. She had many pets over the years and she just loved them. A lot of her civic work locally in both Petaluma and Carson City, was to create dog parks. Ultimately mom was funny, loving, so smart, giving, blunt, aggravating, loved a good debate, a mama bear for me and my brother and she just loved my girls and was so proud of them.
I so wish we had more time, Mom, thank you for everything and I love you.
There will be a celebration of life for Donna April 20, 2019 in Carson City, NV, for details please contact Sheila Vance at [email protected]
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019