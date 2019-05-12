|
Donna Jean Voorhees
She was born Donna Jean Rhodes in Spokane, Washington, April 14, 1930 to Ernest and Senta Renz Rhodes. Her mother died when she was six, but she and her sister were blessed when their father married Amy Agnes Hewitt, who together added two more children to the family. After living in Washington and Idaho, the family settled in Hillsboro, Oregon. Then called by the nickname Dusty Rhodes, she graduated from Hillsboro High in 1948 and married Earl Voorhees, then a truck driver. They moved to Gualala in 1955 and raised four children. Earl and Donna owned and operated Coastway Supply Company and Mountain Trucking Company until Earl's untimely death in 1968.
After selling the family businesses, she was an operations supervisor for the first bank ever in Gualala from its opening in 1971 until she moved to Chico in 1981 and then later to Santa Rosa in 1984 and Windsor in 1997. She was employed by nearly lifelong friend Dick Holm of Holm Industries until her retirement at age 78. Her interests included horses, dogs, cats, bowling, baking, driving, throwing birthday parties at the beach, spending time with her family and her lifelong occupation as a bookkeeper, which she began at age sixteen.
Donna died May 4, 2019 at the age of 89. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Earl, her daughter Susie and her sister Meredith. She is survived by her children Mike and wife Genelle, Kathy, Gary and wife Anne, grandchildren Erica, Ben, Travis, Tiffany, Alicia and Kevin, grandson-in-law Ian and great-grandchildren Ethan, Parker, Eli and Spencer. She is also survived by her sister Shirley, brother Darrel and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m.., Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Avenue, Santa Rosa. If you wish to make a donation in her memory, her favorite charities were Hospice Services of St. Joseph Health, the Sonoma County Humane Society and the Pacific Coast Air Museum.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019