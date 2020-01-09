|
|
Donna K. Bertch
December 14, 1928 - December 15, 2019
Donna passed away unexpectedly December 15, 2019 from acute leukemia in Bremerton, Washington. Donna lived in Silverdale, Washington.
Donna is preceded in death by her husband Frank Bertch, grandson Erick Yannes, and sister Diane Stafford. She is survived by her daughters Diana Yannes (husband Tom Yannes) of Petaluma, Priscilla Skannes (husband Jim Skannes) of Port Townsend, Washington and son Jeffrey Bertch (wife Cherise Hannon) of Bodega Bay. She is also survived by grandchildren Priscilla Bottasco (husband Mike Bottasco) Rachel Yannes, Larissa Skannes, Neal Skannes, Timothy Marshall, Ruby Bertch, Scarlett Bertch and great granddaughters Sophia Bottasco and Amber Bottasco. She is also survived by her sister Delaine Gately (husband Jerry Gately) of Gig Harbor, Washington.
During her life, Donna worked at the Golden Gate Bridge, College of Marin Library and in sales with her husband. She always said her favorite job was working in the library. She loved reading and collecting books.
Donna was proud of rafting the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon twice. She loved Eagle Lake and the family cabin. Donna was an avid gardener and grew beautiful fuchsias and orchids in Petaluma. She enjoyed time spent with animals, especially dogs. She traveled to Alaska, fished, camped, walked the glacier and cruised the inside passage. While living in Washington she especially liked the trees, clouds and ocean. She was active in Eastern Star, Daughters of the Nile and the Shriners with her husband Frank Bertch.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: ; ; Sonoma County Human Society; American Cancer Association
Service for Donna St John's Episcopal Church 11:00 a.m.,
Petaluma, January 18, 2020. Private interment following service.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020