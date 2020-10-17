Donna Lee Anderson
It is with heavy heart that we announce the unexpected passing of Donna Anderson on October 8, 2020. Donna was born in Petaluma on August 10, 1953 to Herman and Vivian (Palm) Kathriner and passed at home with her husband and life companion of 50 years, Kim Anderson, at her side.
Donna attended Waugh School and graduated from Petaluma High with her twin sister Debra, in 1971. She married Kim in 1978 and helped with the family business while raising two sons. Donna loved her family, gardening, cooking, camping and her dogs.
Preceded in death are her parents, Herman and Vivian (Palm) Kathriner and her twin sister, Debra. In addition to her husband, Kim, Donna is survived by her brother Kenneth, sister Lori, sons Erik (Katie) and Aaron, and her beloved grandchildren; Ava, Addison and Grayson. Her sisters-in-law, Linda (Jim) Ketelsen, Jelena (Roger) Slifer and brother in-law, David (Karen) Anderson and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Donna's family suggests that memorial donations may be made to the Redwood Gospel Mission or the charity of their choice
.