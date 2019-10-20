|
|
Donna Leona Furlong
Passed away on October 16, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 95 years. Devoted wife of the late Thomas F. Furlong, Jr. Cherished mother of Greg Furlong (Julie), Kirk Furlong, Kevin Furlong (Tami), and the late Timothy Furlong. Adored mother-in-law of Candy Furlong. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to many. Beloved daughter of the late Harlene and Thomas Horrell. Dear sister of Mardy Horrell and the late Betty Johnson. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-Sebastopol, 301 S. Main St., Sebastopol. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952. Interment: Sebastopol Memorial Lawn.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019