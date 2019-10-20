Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol - Sebastopol
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-5433
For more information about
Donna Furlong
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-Sebastopol
301 S. Main St.
Sebastopol, CA
View Map
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-Sebastopol
301 S. Main St.
Sebastopol, IL
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-Sebastopol
301 S. Main St.
Sebastopol, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Furlong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Leona Furlong


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Leona Furlong Notice
Donna Leona Furlong
Passed away on October 16, 2019 in Petaluma at the age of 95 years. Devoted wife of the late Thomas F. Furlong, Jr. Cherished mother of Greg Furlong (Julie), Kirk Furlong, Kevin Furlong (Tami), and the late Timothy Furlong. Adored mother-in-law of Candy Furlong. Loving grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother to many. Beloved daughter of the late Harlene and Thomas Horrell. Dear sister of Mardy Horrell and the late Betty Johnson. Survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Funeral Liturgy, Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at the PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY-Sebastopol, 301 S. Main St., Sebastopol. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm with a Vigil Service at 7:00 pm at the Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Petaluma, 416 Payran St., Petaluma, CA 94952. Interment: Sebastopol Memorial Lawn.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now