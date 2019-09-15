|
|
Donna Marie Barlow
Donna Marie Barlow, 91, passed comfortably and peacefully in her home with her daughter and granddaughter by her side on August 24, 2019.
Donna would like you to know her work here is done. She received a call, a sort of offer you can't refuse, for an appointment from which she will not be returning. This invitation came with a huge bonus, a reunion with her beloved husband Thomas Denman Barlow Jr., family, friends and beloved pets she has not seen in a long time. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be gracefully socializing, enjoying lunch at the beach, tap dancing, gardening, playing bridge with her favorite ladies, painting and reading till her hearts content with her favorite pet by her side. Donna's favorite crab sandwiches, and champagne are delicious there and she won't have to worry about gaining an ounce! Donna will be greeted by all who have passed before her with open arms and loving hearts.
Born and raised in Northern California, Donna lived much of her life in Sebastopol attending Analy High School where she met the love of her life, Tom. Later they started a family and lived on their apple ranch where they enjoyed many of their years together filled with fabulous memories during a magical time in Sebastopol.
Donna raised her three children, gardened, entertained, sewed, painted, created many craft projects and spent time with her children and grandchildren while they enjoyed many hours playing at the ranch and in the family pool. Donna always made time to enjoy lunch with her beloved Tom multiple times a week when he wasn't busy at the family cannery, The Barlow Company.
Donna was fortunate to have had a long, healthy, adventurous and wonderful life traveling multiple times a year with family and friends. Donna logged all her travels with photos and handwritten notes of the special memories and places she visited collecting seashells and souvenirs along the way to complete her story. Donna took great joy in hosting gatherings for her family and friends, which included creative artistic center pieces for the family dining table where they shared many meals. Hosting gatherings and parties was something she always looked forward to. Donna lived life to the fullest and was always able to maintain a positive attitude even during life's hardships. Donna was a strong woman and knew exactly what she wanted, how she wanted it, when she wanted and wasn't afraid to let you know. This trait was admired by all who knew and loved her. Donna was a beautiful woman, forgiving, kind, smart, talented and quick witted. The family will miss her beautiful smile and mischievous smirk that truly let you know just what she was thinking.
Survived by her three children, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, nieces and a nephew who will forever remember her and her love for the great outdoors. They are requesting in lieu of a service that people remember her and Tom at Doran Park. Doran Park was a place that was near and dear to them where they had many happy times camping with friends and family making many memories to cherish over a lifetime.
Donations may be made in their honor to: sonomacountyparksfoundation.org here you will find a link to donate to help improve Doran Regional Park.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019