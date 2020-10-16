Donna Marie Buttke

Donna Marie Buttke (Nana Bird) went home to Jesus on October 13th, 2020.

Donna met her husband, Donald (Skip) Buttke through a mutual church friend. They married soon after and combined their families into one. They were happily married for 35 years and shared six kids, 14 grandkids and one great-grandkid together. Donna and Skip called Sebastopol their home until her passing.

In addition to being a dedicated and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Donna also loved helping those around her and helping local shelters that assisted woman and children in need. She loved spending time with her family and spoiling her grandkids like crazy. Skip and Donna loved spending time with their family at their property in Shingletown. She was always there for her husband, kids and grandchildren whenever they needed anything and supported them in all their endeavors. Donna worked for many years at Mount Gilead and was a member of Hessel Union Church where her and her family fellowshipped for many years. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.

Donna joins her parents, Donald and Freda and her sister Pat and brother Philip in Heaven. She is survived by her husband, Donald (Skip), her children, Paige, Lucian, Kim (Scott), Amie (Adam), Jen-nay (Roman) and Donny (Mimi), and her grandchildren, Tawny, Lexi, Josie, Ava, Ellie, Levi, Leander, Liam, Elijah, Holly, Emma, Kelly, Nyomi and Navy and her great-grandson Dean. She is also survived by her loving nieces and nephews.

There will be no service or memorial at this time due to Covid. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers remembrance be made in the form of contributions to, Valley of The Moon Children's Home, in Donna Buttke's name.

Valley of the Moon Children's Home: 112 Children's Circle, Santa Rosa, CA 95409, (707) 565-8383.



