Donna Marie (Hicks) Nihill
Donna Marie (Hicks) Nihill of Fulton, CA, passed away at home on March 25th, 2019 of natural causes.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, October 8th, 1946 to Stephen and Rose (Tocce) Hicks. She was the loving wife of James Nihill, mother to Nicholas Woodruff, Stacy Fortin (Frank), grandmother of Cody Fortin (Kaylyn), Anthony Woodruff (Lindsay), great-grandmother of Eden Woodruff and Lillian Woodruff. Donna was retired from the county of Sonoma where she was the Telecom Administrator for many years. She was beloved by her family and friends in many areas of the USA and Canada. Donna relished in the Sonoma lifestyle, loving her peaceful life at "the ranch." She particularly enjoyed her daily routine, which included time with her best friend and husband Jim in their "rustic barn" at the back of their property. She also loved sunny days sitting out in the gazebo with a good book. Donna was a strong person, with an infectious laugh and great sense of humor. Very caring to all around her and loved her family with a passion. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. The world is a little darker without her, and Heaven a little brighter.
A celebration of life will be held between 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., Saturday April 6th, 2019 at "The Ranch" located at 1938 Wood Rd in Fulton, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019