Graveside service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Santa Rosa Memorial Park
1900 Franklin Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Donna Rae Kernohan
August 8, 1939 - May 22, 2019
Donna Rae Kernohan, age 79, passed away May 22, 2019 in her home in Forestville, CA. She was born on August 8, 1939 to Raymond Shoemaker Meyers and Ella Ruth Osbun in Hollywood, CA.
Donna is survived by two sons, Lyan Florence and Dan Florence; three grandchildren, James, Jon and Jessica; and eight great grandchildren.
Donna has a plaque of 38 years as a Teacher's Assistant at the Forestville Union School District. She was a passionate flower gardener most of her life. Attended Hessel church in Sebastopol for the last two years. Toll painted for many years. Enjoyed nose work classes with her beloved Shiloh Shepherd, Liberty.
Graveside service will be held on May 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Park; 1900 Franklin Avenue in Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, financial gifts can be given to Heartland Hospice at (707) 523-0111 for the outstanding care they did.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 26, 2019
