Donna Rae O'RourkeDonna Rae O'Rourke, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital on July 10, 2020, just one day shy of her 89th birthday. She had been suffering from heart ailments over the past few years and was living in a care home.Donna was born on July 11, 1931, in Saginaw, Michigan, and her family moved to Southern California when she was in her early teens. She met and married Tom O'Rourke in Southern California and they raised five of their six children there. Tom and Donna moved the family to Santa Rosa in 1968 and as Irish Catholics had to have one more child. Her eldest daughter Kate had a baby just three months later.Donna was an artist who loved seascapes. She often went to the beach and set up her easel to paint. She continued to paint into her 80s. She was also a great seamstress and sewed most of her and her daughters' clothes. She loved to bake bread and was always fond of her ice cream and desserts.She was a devout Catholic and was a member of St. Rose Church in Santa Rosa, where she often did volunteer work.Tom and Donna were married 25 years and for a short time she worked with him at their bar, Lawsons Corner. After their divorce, she obtained a degree in interior decorating and was an interior designer and sold furniture for 24 years. She worked at Pederson's Furniture in Santa Rosa for many of those years.She was always happiest surrounded by her large family. She is survived by her children, Kathleen Hamblin (Greg), Daniel O'Rourke, Maureen O'Rourke (Eric), Patrick O'Rourke, Aileen Kinerk (Steve), and Michael O'Rourke (Angie). She is also survived by nine grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her younger sister Jackie. She will be missed.A Mass will be held at 10:30am on Friday, July 31, 2020 at St. Rose Catholic Church, 398 10th St, Santa Rosa. Burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park. A reception and celebration of life will be held for family and friends at a later time.