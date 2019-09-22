Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Redwood Valley Community Church
951 School Way
Redwood Valley, CA
Donna Rae Reinert


1939 - 2019
Donna Rae Reinert
Donna Rae Reinert passed away at home on September 4, 2019 after a long illness. She was born April 28, 1939 in Oakland, California, the daughter of George Klarmann and Marjorie Stromquist.
Donna graduated from Albany High School, class of 1957. Following graduation, she married Bob DeCosta and had four children. She later obtained her nursing degree in 1974. Donna served as a nurse for Wycliffe Bible Translators in Peru, where she met and married Russ Reinert in 1989. They retired in Redwood Valley, CA. Her passion was serving God, people and gardening. Donna was predeceased by her son, Anthony DeCosta. Surviving children are Teri Crowhurst, Dennis DeCosta and Dave DeCosta.
A service to celebrate her life will be held September 29, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Redwood Valley Community Church, 951 School Way, Redwood Valley, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 22, 2019
